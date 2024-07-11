Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.07 °C, check weather forecast for July 11, 2024
Jul 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chennai on July 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chennai today, on July 11, 2024, is 30.64 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.07 °C and 33.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 05:48 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, July 12, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.28 °C and 35.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.07 °C and 33.54 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chennai today stands at 53.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 11, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Friday, July 12, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.28 °C and 35.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.07 °C and 33.54 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chennai today stands at 53.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 12, 2024
|32.74 °C
|Light rain
|July 13, 2024
|32.26 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 14, 2024
|29.24 °C
|Light rain
|July 15, 2024
|30.1 °C
|Light rain
|July 16, 2024
|30.15 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 17, 2024
|32.98 °C
|Broken clouds
|July 18, 2024
|32.74 °C
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on July 11, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.2 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|33.58 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|30.64 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.37 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|28.94 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.16 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|37.3 °C
|Moderate rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy