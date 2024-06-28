Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.19 °C, check weather forecast for June 28, 2024
Jun 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chennai on June 28, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chennai today, on June 28, 2024, is 33.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.19 °C and 35.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 05:45 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 29, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.77 °C and 35.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.19 °C and 35.61 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Chennai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 25.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 28, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 29, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.77 °C and 35.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.19 °C and 35.61 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Chennai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 25.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 29, 2024
|35.42 °C
|Light rain
|June 30, 2024
|33.58 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 1, 2024
|33.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 2, 2024
|34.48 °C
|Light rain
|July 3, 2024
|34.5 °C
|Light rain
|July 4, 2024
|34.3 °C
|Light rain
|July 5, 2024
|30.68 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on June 28, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.39 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|32.11 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|33.02 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|23.91 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|23.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.08 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|29.41 °C
|Moderate rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy