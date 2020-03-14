Chhota Rajan’s niece booked in extortion case

cities

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 21:53 IST

PUNE The Pune police on Saturday registered a case against three persons, including Priyadarshini Nikalje, the niece of underworld don Chhota Rajan, in connection with an extortion case.

The case is related to extortion of Rs 50 lakh from a city-based businessman.

Nikalje’s henchman and sharpshooter Dhiraj Sable has been arrested by the crime branch officials while accepting Rs 25 lakh as extortion money.

Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) crime branch, said, “On receiving the complaint, the anti-extortion cell (AEC) of Pune crime branch arrested Sable for demanding extortion money on behalf of Nikalje. Sable was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 25 lakh near Aurora Towers and a case has been lodged at the Cantonment police station.”

A first information report (FIR) in the case has been registered by businessman Rajesh Javlekar. The FIR states that there was a dispute between Javlekar, his wife and sister-in-law and Nikalje, who heads a political party, had given a complaint against him on the party’s official letterhead.

Later, Nikalje, a resident of Wanowrie; Sable, a resident of Khed and Mandar Waikar of Bibvewadi demanded Rs 50 lakh as extortion money. Later, Javlekar lodged a case of harassment for extortion and issuing life threats, police said.

According to investigators, Nikalje had asked the victim, who is a real estate developer, to give Rs 25 lakh to Waikar, the complainant’s wife and sister-in-law as a part of the settlement of their family dispute.

The accused threatened to get Javlekar killed if he failed to pay the money and adhere to her instructions before a trap was laid and Sable was arrested, said officials.