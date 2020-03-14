e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Chhota Rajan’s niece booked in extortion case

Chhota Rajan’s niece booked in extortion case

cities Updated: Mar 14, 2020 21:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The Pune police on Saturday registered a case against three persons, including Priyadarshini Nikalje, the niece of underworld don Chhota Rajan, in connection with an extortion case.

The case is related to extortion of Rs 50 lakh from a city-based businessman.

Nikalje’s henchman and sharpshooter Dhiraj Sable has been arrested by the crime branch officials while accepting Rs 25 lakh as extortion money.

Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) crime branch, said, “On receiving the complaint, the anti-extortion cell (AEC) of Pune crime branch arrested Sable for demanding extortion money on behalf of Nikalje. Sable was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 25 lakh near Aurora Towers and a case has been lodged at the Cantonment police station.”

A first information report (FIR) in the case has been registered by businessman Rajesh Javlekar. The FIR states that there was a dispute between Javlekar, his wife and sister-in-law and Nikalje, who heads a political party, had given a complaint against him on the party’s official letterhead.

Later, Nikalje, a resident of Wanowrie; Sable, a resident of Khed and Mandar Waikar of Bibvewadi demanded Rs 50 lakh as extortion money. Later, Javlekar lodged a case of harassment for extortion and issuing life threats, police said.

According to investigators, Nikalje had asked the victim, who is a real estate developer, to give Rs 25 lakh to Waikar, the complainant’s wife and sister-in-law as a part of the settlement of their family dispute.

The accused threatened to get Javlekar killed if he failed to pay the money and adhere to her instructions before a trap was laid and Sable was arrested, said officials.

top news
Kamal Nath writes to Amit Shah seeking return of rebel Congress MLAs
Kamal Nath writes to Amit Shah seeking return of rebel Congress MLAs
GST Council hikes tax on mobile phones from 12% to 18%, says Sitharaman
GST Council hikes tax on mobile phones from 12% to 18%, says Sitharaman
Coronavirus positive cases in India rise to 84, confirms Health Ministry
Coronavirus positive cases in India rise to 84, confirms Health Ministry
Coronavirus lockdown and emergency averted 7 lakh cases in China: Study
Coronavirus lockdown and emergency averted 7 lakh cases in China: Study
Govt notifies Covid-19 as disaster; announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for deaths
Govt notifies Covid-19 as disaster; announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for deaths
‘For curing coronavirus, global leaders must drink cow urine’: Hindu Mahasabha chief
‘For curing coronavirus, global leaders must drink cow urine’: Hindu Mahasabha chief
GST increase on phones will crumble the industry: Xiaomi India MD Manu Jain
GST increase on phones will crumble the industry: Xiaomi India MD Manu Jain
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities