Child lifting rumours: Mentally challenged woman attacked in Lucknow

cities

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:49 IST

LUCKNOW A mentally challenged woman was allegedly attacked by a group of people in Hasanganj area of Lucknow on suspicion of being a child lifter, said police.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when the woman reached near her house in Masalchi Tola. A mob gathered near the spot and started assaulting the woman as she was wearing a surgical mask, said locals.

These people then took her to the Madeyganj police outpost.

“A team of local police reacted in time and managed to disperse the crowd. The woman was rescued and united with her family,” said Dheerendra Pratap Kushwaha, station house officer (SHO) of Hasanganj police station.

The police also lodged an FIR against 30 unidentified people for rioting and other offences under various sections of the IPC.

“We are trying to identify the people who were involved in the violence. Attempts are also on to track the source from where the rumour of child lifting emanated,” said the SHO.

The incident comes in wake of the spate of mob violence reported from various parts of the state. So far, one person has died and 40 others injured in over 60 such incidents, said cops.

The state police have stepped up efforts to curb such incidents. The director general of police has warned of slapping National Security Act on the accused.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 23:49 IST