Children, brother of Panipat’s Covid-19 patient test negative

cities Updated: Mar 24, 2020 18:19 IST
Hindustan Times, Hisar
The two children and a brother of a Panipat-based coronavirus-positive woman have tested negative at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) here.

Confirming the diagnosis on Tuesday, OP Kalra, vice-chancellor, PGIMS, said, “After the woman was found positive, the quick action team took samples of her children, a 10-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter, and brother. All blood and throat swabs tested negative on Tuesday. The patient is still under observation in the isolation ward.”

The woman contracted the infection in Panipat from a 21-year-old student who had returned from the United Kingdom on March 15 and had tested positive on March 18.

