Children introduced to the legend of Ramayan

Gurugram: City parents on Tuesday used the festival of Dussehra to introduce their children, who are usually glued to television sets and mobile phones during their free time, to the mythological characters of Ramayana.

Many communities in the city marked the occasion by holding fairs and Ramlilas. Several of these Ramlilas had children performing on stage decked in shiny colourful costumes. In DLF Phase 2, the community centre saw close to 70 children of different age groups dancing, singing and acting to a houseful audience. Outside the hall, a parent was seen explaining to her children the meaning of ‘swayamvar’ — the practice of choosing a groom by a woman from among suitors — as they finished off a pizza from a box.

“My daughter does not have the patience to sit in front of TV set and watch Ramayana. This is a great opportunity for her to learn about our culture,” said Sachin Garg. His four-year-old daughter dressed in a yellow and green ghagra-choli played an Ayodhya villager in the drama.

For Bijendra and Seema Yadav, participation of their five-year-old daughter in the play raised several questions in her mind. Every day after rehearsal, she wanted to know answers to different questions related to the characters like Kumbhakaran and Meghnad, and customs of Ramayana.

In Eldeco Mansionz on Sohna Road, children participated in a quiz contest based on Ramayana. Participating children were shown film on the epic in parts for five evenings after school as part of preparation.

“Indian mythology is very important to our culture,” said 11-year-old Jas Manocha, one of the quiz participants. Sitting beside him, Ritvik Chawla, also 11, said the act of Ram killing Ravan with arrows was the most exciting part of the epic for him.

At the quiz, the children answered questions like in which forest did Ram hide Sita, which ornament did Sita give to Hanuman when in Lanka, and others. A cash prize money of ₹500 was given to those who cleared all five levels of the quiz.

Manocha’s parents, Abhishek and Sarika, said that their daughter and son’s participation in the quiz turned out to be a learning process for them too as often they had to read up on characters before they could explain it to their children.

“This past week, we often had to ourself research on questions like who was Jatayu, who were his brothers, and others before telling our children about these characters. These are not things you usually remember,” said Sarika.

While most plays in the city used Hindi dialogues, Sector 31’s Raheja Atlantis held a show in English. Sitayana, a Bharatnatyam-based dance-drama interpretation of Sita’s journey and its relevance in the modern world, used English dialogues to connect better with the young audience.

“Most children these days are unaware of our epics. Keeping the dialogues in English, instead of Hindi or Sanskrit, means they connect to the story better, understand more and even walk away with a message,” said Anupa Gupta, a member of the cultural committee of the residency.

