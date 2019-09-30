Chinchwad resident cheated of ₹1.31lakh

pune

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 20:16 IST

A man has been duped of ₹1.31 lakh by an unidentified person who posed as a policy advisor.

The victim Dhananjay Ashok Joshi (39), a resident of Udyognagar in Chinchwad, lodged a complaint with the Chinchwad police on Monday. The incident took place in July this year.

According to the police, Joshi received a call from an unidentified person who took all his personal policy details. Later, he masqueraded as a policy advisor for the said company and siphoned off the amount via online deposits made by Joshi, the complaint said.

