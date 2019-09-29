Chinmayanand case: Woman’s father writes to Priyanka; Congress to take out Nyay Yatra

lucknow

A Congress delegation on Sunday met the family of the jailed Shahjahanpur woman, who has accused former union minister Swami Chinmayanand of rape.

Her father has sent a letter to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The party has already decided to launch a ‘padayatra’ –Nyay Yatra-- from Shahjahanpur to Lucknow on Monday.

In the letter addressed to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the woman’s father said, “My daughter is being falsely implicated by the investigation agency due to the political clout of Chinmayanand. I request you to make the police book Chinmayanand for rape.”

After meeting the woman’s family, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ajay Kumar Lallu said: “We demand a case should be registered against Chinmayanand. The girl, who alleged rape and was arrested, should be released. The government is standing in support of Chinmayanand. The rape case should be heard in a fast-track court.”

“I met the victim’s father at their residence in Shahjahanpur and assured (him) that the Congress party will fight every battle to seek justice. The party has decided to hold a march tomorrow (Monday). Whatever the consequences, we will not back down”.

Congress legislator Aradhana Mishra, in a press communiqué, said the ‘padayatra’ would begin from Shahjahanpur, the hometown of the woman, and would culminate in the state capital on October 7. She said All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev will also participate in the Nyay Yatra.

The motive of the yatra was to ensure justice for the woman, she said. “We want the police to book Chinmayanand for rape and free the girl from jail,” she added.

A few days after the former minister was arrested on the woman’s allegation, she was arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody on the charges of attempt to extort money from Chinmayanand. The Shahjahanpur court will hear her bail plea on Monday.

