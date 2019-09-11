As SIT starts quizzing Chinmayanand’s aides,‘videos’ from both sides surface

lucknow

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the allegation against former MP and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, on Wednesday quizzed his two close aides and the lawyer at his ashram in Shahjahanpur.

The team also took the woman for rape for medical examination.

She was escorted to the district hospital under a strict security cover and the area where the medical examination was conducted was cordoned off, said an official.

The medical examination could mean that police can register a rape case against Chinmayanand, said another official.

The case was originally lodged by the woman in Delhi on Saturday but was later handed over to the SIT. The SIT is expected to lodge the case in Kotwali police station of Shahjahanpur.

Members of the SIT team, headed by inspector general (IG) of police Naveen Arora, also quizzed Swami Chinmayanand on Tuesday and Wednesday, for the first time since this matter came to light. The team on Sunday quizzed the woman, her father and brother regarding the matter on Sunday.

While the investigations are on, at least a dozen videos alleged to be of the swami circulated on social media. In the videos, an elderly man alleged to be Chinmayanand is seen in an objectionable position with a woman. According to the time stamp seen in the video it is said to be of 2014.

Hours after the videos started circulating on the social media, another set of video allegedly showing the woman with a group of people started doing rounds on social media. According to senior police officials, the SIT team will take cognisance of the videos and will get it checked by forensic experts.

The SIT team also continued its search for evidence inside the hostel premises where the woman lived for the second day. The team also visited the place on Tuesday and collected evidences.

Earlier, the woman who returned to Shahjahanpur on Saturday accused Swami Chinmayanand of rape. She also accused the local district magistrate of threatening her father for lodging complaint against Chinmayanand.

It all began when the woman went missing on August 24, a day after she posted a video on the social media alleging that a “senior leader of the seer community” was harassing and threatening to kill her. She did not name Chinmayanand in the video.

The Supreme Court took cognisance of the matter and directed the state government to form SIT to probe the matter.

A senior home department official said the SIT was constituted to probe two cases, one lodged by the woman’s father about her abduction allegedly by Chinmayanand and the other by the BJP leader about him being allegedly blackmailed.

