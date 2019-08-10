Cidco chalks out ₹33-crore facelift plan for New Panvel before PCMC handover

cities

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) has proposed ₹33 crore to provide better facilities to New Panvel nodes, which are under Panvel City Municipal corporation (PCMC).

The move comes after PCMC refused to take the node from Cidco.

Priya Ratambe, public relations officer (PRO), Cidco, said, “Cidco has approved ₹33 crore for repair and other infrastructure work in New Panvel. Tenders will be floated soon inviting bidders and work will start shortly.”

The development work will include re-laying the roads, repairing sewer lines, footpaths, manholes, drains and other amenities.

Prashant Rasal, additional commissioner of PCMC, said, “Cidco wanted to hand over the New Panvel node, which is in a dilapidated condition. The node lacks basic amenities. They should fix everything before giving us the node.”

“The work will be completed in 18 months once the contract is awarded,” said Ratambe.

The Panvel civic body is managing garbage disposal of the entire node. It aims to take up other responsibilities of the node gradually.

“It is good news if Cidco has decided to relay the roads and improve other facilities in the area. The condition of the roads in the entire node is pathetic. Potholes have made commute a nightmare for residents,” said Arun Bhoir, a resident from New Panvel.

“Dumping of construction debris at open plots and open manholes is a big issue. They have been ignored for long by Cidco,” said Omkar Govind, 45, a New Panvel resident.

Cidco to fence its open plots to stop dumping menace

Cidco has decided to fence all open plots in its jurisdiction to ensure that no debris or waste is dumped on the grounds.

Priya Ratambe, PRO, Cidco said, “We have seen that open plots are falling prey to misuse. Either garbage dumping has been happening on the plot or it is being used for other activities. We have decided to fence the open plots and keep swatters at bay.”

“The open plots will be surveyed. The budget will be decided and tenders to fence the plots will be floated soon,” said Ratambe.

There are many open plots in Kalamboli, Kamothe and Panvel that belongs to Cidco.

A month ago, residents of Roadpali had complained about garbage dumping in a nearby plot reserved by Cidco for recreational purposes.

After residents raised their voice, the garbage was lifted and taken to the dumping ground.

The Roadpali incident prompted officials to take steps to stop open plots being turned into dumping grounds.

The open plots owned by Cidco has been reserved for amenities, but most are being used to dump garbage and construction waste from the nearby areas.

The open plots belonging to Cidco near Khandeshwar railway station ar an eyesore as it is filled with heaps of construction debris.

“It is good that Cidco has proposed to fence the open plots in its jurisdiction. As the plots are vacant, they are being used for dumping. Fencing will ensure that they are not misused by people and anti-socials,” said Siddhesh Dalvi, 40, a Kamothe resident.

There are nearly 15-20 open plots that Cidco owns in each of the nodes under Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

Cidco is even mulling transferring the nodes and open plots to PCMC soon, said an official.

“We have often complained about dumping on open plots. Dumping in the open is a health hazard. It increases the risk of several diseases. Fencing would stop such illegal activities in and around the plots,” said Vighnesh Tyagi, 38, Kalamboli resident.

