Cidco forms committee to resolve issues by airport PAP

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 00:40 IST

City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) has formed a three-member committee to resolve the issues of residents of 10 villages affected by Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) project. It is acquiring land from 10 villages in Panvel taluka for the airport. Around 10% villagers have not yet shifted.

Cidco public relations officer Priya Ratambe said, “Ulwe, Kombudbhuje, Targhar and other project-affected villages have been videographed. There are still pending demands of the project-affected people. The committee will be headed by retired IAS officer Subodh Kumar.”

The committee will also have Cidco additional chief land and survey officer (NMIA) and Cidco anti-encroachment department head. It will also include local PAP committee representatives and village representatives.

Ratambe said, “The committee will examine the documents of the constructions that have been videographed and take decisions accordingly.”

NMIA committee under the banner of Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha has been on a sit-in protest at Cidco Bhavan in CBD Belapur since December 23. They started an indefinite fast from Thursday for their demands.

Ramchandra Mhatre, president of Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha, said, “This new committee is not going to make any difference. We will continue with our fast-unto-death protest till our demands are met.”