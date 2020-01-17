e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Home / Cities / Cidco forms committee to resolve issues by airport PAP

Cidco forms committee to resolve issues by airport PAP

cities Updated: Jan 17, 2020 00:40 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustantimes
         

City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) has formed a three-member committee to resolve the issues of residents of 10 villages affected by Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) project. It is acquiring land from 10 villages in Panvel taluka for the airport. Around 10% villagers have not yet shifted.

Cidco public relations officer Priya Ratambe said, “Ulwe, Kombudbhuje, Targhar and other project-affected villages have been videographed. There are still pending demands of the project-affected people. The committee will be headed by retired IAS officer Subodh Kumar.”

The committee will also have Cidco additional chief land and survey officer (NMIA) and Cidco anti-encroachment department head. It will also include local PAP committee representatives and village representatives.

Ratambe said, “The committee will examine the documents of the constructions that have been videographed and take decisions accordingly.”

NMIA committee under the banner of Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha has been on a sit-in protest at Cidco Bhavan in CBD Belapur since December 23. They started an indefinite fast from Thursday for their demands.

Ramchandra Mhatre, president of Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha, said, “This new committee is not going to make any difference. We will continue with our fast-unto-death protest till our demands are met.”

top news
Pakistan’s nuclear black-market nailed in US indictment of 5 men
Pakistan’s nuclear black-market nailed in US indictment of 5 men
Bru tribals from Mizoram to now live permanently in Tripura, pact inked
Bru tribals from Mizoram to now live permanently in Tripura, pact inked
‘New solutions needed’: China on widening trade deficit with India
‘New solutions needed’: China on widening trade deficit with India
‘Nitish Kumar to be CM face for 2020 polls’: Amit Shah at Bihar rally
‘Nitish Kumar to be CM face for 2020 polls’: Amit Shah at Bihar rally
India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO meet
India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO meet
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
Taliban say they handed cease-fire offer to US peace envoy
Taliban say they handed cease-fire offer to US peace envoy
Watch: How Indian Army trains soldiers for extreme cold, high altitude ops
Watch: How Indian Army trains soldiers for extreme cold, high altitude ops
trending topics
South Africa vs England live scoreBCCI central contractsShershaah postersHrithik RoshanCSBC Bihar Police ExamThiruvalluvar Day SignificanceOppo F15

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities