Cidco to take over upkeep of four Sion-Panvel highway traffic signals

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 00:52 IST

City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) will soon take over the maintenance of traffic signals between Kalamboli and Kharghar on Sion-Panvel Highway.

Two years ago, public works department (PWD) installed four traffic signals on the stretch but they have stopped working.

Priya Ratambe, public relations officer of Cidco, said, “We will hire a private agency for the maintenance of traffic signals. We have already done a survey. We will take over the upkeep of the signals.”

Kishore Patil, executive engineer PWD, said it was difficult for them maintain the traffic signals and they had stopped working. “We proposed to Cidco to maintain the traffic signals between Kharghar and Kalamboli on Sion Panvel Highway,” said Patil.

Traffic signals at Kharghar Hiranandani chowk, Taloja link road, below Kamothe flyover and another at Kalamboli have been lying defunct for long, leading to more chaos on the road.

Traffic chaos and jams mostly during peak hours on highway are routine.

Kharghar Hiranandani and Kamothe flyover are busy areas and having a working traffic signal will discipline motorists.

“Peak-hour traffic at Hiranandani is chaotic. Vehicles coming from all directions create a maze,” said Sachin Balasaraf, 50, a Kharghar resident.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 00:52 IST