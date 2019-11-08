CISF sub-inspector found hanging

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 00:41 IST

A sub-inspector (S-I) of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), posted at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, allegedly committed suicide at his rented house under the Sarojininagar police station limits here on Thursday. His body was found hanging from a metal spiral staircase of the house, police said.

“The victim, Vijay Kumar Yadav, 30, a resident of Deoria, was living alone in the house in Sarojininagar area. Other tenants said on Wednesday night they saw him walking down towards the main gate of the house. But, on Thursday morning, they found his body hanging from the staircase,” said Sanjay Singh, sub-inspector of Sarojininagar police station, who rushed to the spot after the incident was reported to the police.

“Vijay’s body has been sent for a post mortem examination and his family members in Deoria were informed about his death. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, but we are waiting for the post mortem report to confirm it,” he said.

According to police, Yadav got married three years ago and had a six-month-old child. He was having some family issues.