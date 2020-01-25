Citizens to be felicitated for exemplary work

cities

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 20:04 IST

Gurugram On the occasion of Republic Day, the district administration will felicitate citizens for their exemplary work in the fields of education, sports, waste management practices and corporate social responsibilities (CSR) at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 38 on Sunday.

Risabh Yadav, a class 12 student, who recently won a gold medal in archery at the national championships held in Assam, will get the best sportsperson award. In the teaching category, Aparna Erry, principal, DAV Public School, Sector 14, will be felicitated for the best teaching practices. “It is an honour to get recognition for the work that we have been doing to elevate the level of education. Gurugram is a city with a special status where education has an important role to play,” said Erry.

For the best waste management practices, Pinnacle Condominium Association, Vipul Greens, Gurgaon One Apartments and Garden Estate will be felicitated. Four private firms will also be conferred with awards and appreciation letters, said officials.

Moolchand Sharma, transport minister, who will be the chief guest for the programme, will distribute the awards and appreciation letters.

At the district level programme, Gurugram Police, Gurugram Women’s Police, traffic police, Home Guard, NCC Senior, Student Police Cadet and Girls Guide contingents will participate in the parade. The contingent will be led by Usha Kundu, assistant commissioner of police (headquarters). For the past three years, Kundu has been leading the march. For the parade, the band will be played by the students of Dev Samaj School, Guru Nanak Public School and Global School.

A series of cultural activities, such as the traditional dance performances of Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan, will be showcased by students of different government and private schools. A skit on water conservation and air pollution by students of Salwan Public School, Sector 15, and a special act, depicting the importance of the Constitution of India, will be presented by students of DAV School in Sector 49. Based on the special directives given by the state government, acrobatics and yoga, including surya namaskar, will be performed by the young participants.

Further, the district administration, in an eco-friendly move, has, for the first time, mailed e-cards to invite at least 1,000-1,200 people for the Republic Day parade.

Amit Khatri, the deputy commissioner, Gurugram, said, “We are following the UN’s International Year of Plant Health for 2020. Through this event, we want to make people environment conscious.”