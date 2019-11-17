e-paper
Ludhiana City Bus Service general manager booked for pilfering ₹9 lakh

Left the job in August 2019 as the embezzlement came to fore. Accused of misusing MC additional commissioner’s signature

Nov 17, 2019
As per an MC inquiry, Baljeet Singh opened a personal bank account to move ₹9 lakh of the City Bus Service revenue for monetary gains.
Over a week after MC additional commissioner Sanyam Aggarwal indicted the general manager of the City Bus Service after inquiring into the alleged siphoning of ₹9 lakh, police have booked the latter for forgery and launched a manhunt to arrest him.

The accused, Baljeet Singh, is a resident of Pamal village. Since the embezzlement came to light in August 2018, he stopped reporting to work without notice, and later resigned.

Examining the accounts of the City Bus Service, Aggarwal in August had detected embezzlement of ₹9 lakh.

Probing into the pilferage, the additional commissioner found that Baljeet misused his signatures to embezzle funds. For this, with the help of his accomplices, Baljeet opened a personal bank account to move ₹9 lakh of the City Bus Service revenue for monetary gains.

Therefore, Aggarwal, who is also the managing director of the City Bus Service, wrote to the police on November 6 to lodge an FIR after investigating the matter.

Following the complaint, the Division Number 1 police booked Baljeet, and started a probe to detect involvement of more people in the crime.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 409
(criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged
document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at the Division Number 1 police station.

Police are working to trace and nab the accused.

