Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
City girl breaks Khelo India record in weightlifting

cities Updated: Jan 21, 2020 20:02 IST
Rohit David
Gurugram: Jyoti Yadav, the 15-year-old city girl, created a new record in weightlifting-snatch event (76 kg category) at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati on Monday by lifting a total of 179 kg (76kg + 103kg). The performance made her win the gold medal in the event. She broke the earlier record set during the day by Maharahstra weightlifter Shreya Ratnakar, who lifted 158kg.

The young weightlifter, a resident of Sector 14 in Gurugram, said she is happy that she has broken the games record but feels that she could have performed much better. This is Yadav’s second outing in the Khelo India games. Last year she came back from Pune with a bronze medal in the 68kg category.

“It’s nice to break a record which was set in the games, but I could have done much better. Anyways, it’s good to have performed at the big stage,” Yadav told HT over phone from Guwahati.

The weightlifter practises at the Sports Authority of India’s National Institute of Sports (in Patiala) where she will go later this month. She trains for at least four hours daily and wants to perform like Karnam Malleswari who won a bronze medal during the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney. “I started practising two years back; my brother had encouraged me to take up this sport. It was then I met Suresh Kumar, weightlifting coach in the district,” she said.

Yadav said that it was tough for her family to provide financial support for her sport in the beginning. She said if free training had not been provided to her at Nehru Stadium, she would have never reached this level. “We put up in Sector 14. My father works at a private company, but he earns only enough to feed us. Paying extra money for training in this sport was a big no from my family’s side,” she said.

Yadav goes on to say that she is here only because of free coaching that is provided to players in the city. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) gives her ₹10,000 scholarship every month to manage her game.

Weightlifters in the city have to be content with the equipment and space they have at Nehru Stadium. All of them train in the basement of a small room, which had facilities of a gym, at the stadium. Suresh Kumar, district weightlifting coach, said, “We were supposed to get space in Tau Devi Lal Stadium, but that didn’t happen. The small space which we have at Nehru Stadium is not enough, but we are managing things.”

