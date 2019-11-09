City’s Muslim community disappointed, but will abide by Ayodhya verdict

cities

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 19:17 IST

PUNE Prominent Muslim community leaders here expressed disappointment with the Supreme Court’s historic verdict on Ayodhya but said that the community will respect the decision of the highest court of the land.

Muslim areas in the city wore a deserted and sombre look on Saturday amidst heavy presence of armed policemen on duty. Areas such as Mominpura, Ghorpade Peth, Khadki, Kondhwa and Hadapsar saw less traffic on the roads.

The Supreme Court on Saturday held that a temple would be built at the 2.77-acre piece of land in Ayodhya and ordered the government to give Muslim parties an alternative 5-acre plot in a prominent place because they had been wronged twice, once in 1949 and then in 1992.

Prominent Islamic scholar and author Anees Chisty said, “Muslims are not very happy with the judgement but since it has been given the Supreme Court we will abide by it. However, the matter will be fought in the court of law and we will use all legal means to seek justice.”

Chisty has authored a number of books on education, literature, current affairs, Islamic sciences and history and is regarded as one of the voices of national unity and integrity.

Muslim intellectual Munawwar Peerbhoy said although the verdict has brought to close a long-standing dispute in the country, the sentiments of the Muslim community should have been taken into consideration.

“The resolution of a long dispute is now over and it was needed for the country so that the nation can go forward. The aspirations and faith of the Muslim community should have been taken into account. The high tension over the issue is finally over, ” said Peerbhoy, former chairman of the Haji Gulam Mohd Azam Education Trust.

Former Chief Commissioner of Income Tax Akramul Jabbar Khan said that Muslims will accept the judgement even if they don’t like it. “If the court had wanted to balance the judgement, then the muslim waqf land must be returned to them so that the same can be used for muslim empowerment. The government must empower the muslims and give them their waqf land which rightfully belongs to them and this can be done if the government has the will do it,” he said.

Khan, an alumnus of Aligarh Muslim University has been crusading for restoration of Wakf properties of Lalshah Baba, Mumbai and Alamgir Masjid Trust, Pune among others, and community empowerment.

Ali Daruwalla, Maharashtra president of Muslim Rashtriya Sangh, the Muslim unit of the RSS and national spokesperson for the All India Petroleum Dealers Association said, “I am completely satisfied with the Supreme Court’s ruling. Peace and unity is what will be the outcome of the ruling. That is best for the country.”

Prominent oil businessman, Shadab Shaikh hoped that with the Ayodhya verdict, religious disputes would be a thing of the past and the nation could move forward to achieve real progress.

“Masjid and Mandir can be built but a life lost in communal or any violence can never be compensated. He said “some fantastic examples” had been set in some Islamic countries like UAE where temples were being constructed and pork served. People were living in harmony in numerous countries and the latest example of communal harmony was of India-Pakistan cooperation on the Kartarpur Gurudwara in Pakistan.

“What I as an Indian expect from my government is a sense of wisdom and prudence. I as an individual would love to see my country’s GDP increase, my exports go up against imports, my forex reserves increase, and my government replays RBI’s debt . It is good that this issue has been resolved, so next time when the politicians come to ask my vote, it would be cast on the issue of development. Finally, I would urge the government not to isolate any minority and take everybody in building India as a developed nation,” he said.

Saleem Khan, a student from Kondhwa said the issue had been politicised to get votes and keep people in perpertual fear. He hoped that the community would fight for justice. “We are unhappy with the judgement,” he said.