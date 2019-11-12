e-paper
City urologist elected president of Société Internationale D’Urologie

cities Updated: Nov 12, 2019
Pune Dr Sanjay Kulkarni, senior urologist from Pune has been elected as the president of Société Internationale D’Urologie (SIU). Dr Kulkarni formally took over the president’s chair in a function held in Athens, Greece on October 19.

A total of 10,000 Urologists from 130 countries are members of the organisation. Dr Kulkarni’s term as president will last for one year and will conclude in October 2020 in Montreal, Canada during the 40th annual congress of SIU. After that, he will continue to be the part of the board of directors executive committee for a period of 12 months.

Dr Kulkarni specialises in male urethral surgery. He has a procedure named after him, called ‘Kulkarni’s Technique for Urethral Reconstruction’ across the world. Last year, he was elected as the vice-president of SIU.

Kulkarni completed his bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery (MBBS) from Pune’s BJ Medical College in 1976 and was trained under the guidance of surgeon Dr PK Bharucha. He did his training in urology from England for five years and then returned to India to practice. He also teaches surgery to urologists for free at his Kulkarni School of Urethral Surgery.

Dr Jyotsna Kulkarni, his wife is the first female laparoscopic surgeon to perform the first ‘Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy’ in 1990 in Pune.

SIU was founded in Paris, in 1907 by Dr Jean Casimir Félix-Guyon and has been permanently headquartered in Montreal, Canada since 1999. The society’s mission is to enable urologists in all nations, through international cooperation in education and research, to apply the highest standards of urological care to their patients. The SIU strives to position itself as a major international platform for sustainable urological education and collaborative philanthropic activities aimed at improving urological care.

