e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Civic body plans to rope in nurses who returned to Kerala from Gulf countries

Civic body plans to rope in nurses who returned to Kerala from Gulf countries

cities Updated: May 26, 2020 21:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Pune: Pune district administration on Tuesday met prominent Malayali community organisations in the city to rope in nurses who recently returned to Kerala from Gulf countries.

According to Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar, the issue of nurses leaving the city hospitals and roping in trained nurses and health care workers who recently returned to Kerala from the Gulf was discussed during the meeting with two prominent Malayali community organisations in the city.

“We have asked the proactive and prominent community members of Malayali community to appeal to the nurses from Kerala to not return to the Gulf countries. Our efforts will be to provide them better options here,” said Mhaisekar.

Many hospitals from Pune have reported that their nurses, especially from Kerala, have left for home and are unwilling to return due to the fear of Covid-19.

He added that the community members were asked to request the nurses, who had returned from Gulf countries recently to Kerala, to come to Pune and work in private as well as government hospitals.

“I asked the community members to request these trained nurses and health care staff to come here and we are ready to help them,” he added.

top news
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
In Delhi’s new Covid-19 figures, continuing concern and a silver lining
In Delhi’s new Covid-19 figures, continuing concern and a silver lining
Aarogya Setu’s Android version made open source
Aarogya Setu’s Android version made open source
SC hits reset on stand over plight of migrant workers, sends notice to govt
SC hits reset on stand over plight of migrant workers, sends notice to govt
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In