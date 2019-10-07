Civic body to deploy patrol teams to keep tabs on dumping of trash at Ludhiana’s Buddha Nullah

cities

Facing flak over its failure to keep contributors of Buddha Nullah pollution in check, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has decided to deploy patrolling teams and guards at different points on the drain’s bank to catch and penalise violators.

A proposal has been made regarding the same and final decision would be taken by the finance and contracts committee (F&CC) of the civic body.

One of the MC officials, on the condition of anonymity, said it was not possible for the civic body to keep a vigil on garbage dumping as the length of nullah within the city limits is 14km.

“The MC had earlier even installed surveillance cameras at a point near Salem Tabri to catch the violators dumping waste into the nullah, but this cannot be executed on a large scale given the vast area to be covered amid possibility of theft,” he added.

Awareness drives were also conducted in the past, but residents continued to throw waste in the drain, forcing the authorities to put in place a mechanism to curb the menace.

PROPOSAL ALSO DISCUSSED WITH SPECIAL TASK FORCE

The proposal of patrol teams was also discussed with the special task force constituted for the cleaning of Buddha Nullah, the official said.

MC superintending engineer Rajinder Singh said the proposal was mooted by the civic body as despite awareness, residents have not stopped dumping garbage in the nullah.

“Patrolling teams would keep a tight vigil on the violators and penalty will also be imposed on those found dumping waste,” he added. The file regarding the proposal has been forwarded to the F&CC for the final approval, he further said.

CHALLANS GO UP TO ₹1K

As per MC officials, penalty ranging from ₹500 to ₹1,000 will be imposed on those caught dumping waste into the nullah.

Under the Solid Waste Management and Cleanliness and Sanitation Bylaws 2019, the fine has been fixed at ₹1,000.

General house of the MC has approved the bylaws, but approval from the state government is awaited.

