e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Civil contractor shot dead at Ghansoli

Civil contractor shot dead at Ghansoli

cities Updated: Jun 05, 2020 01:37 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

A 40-year-old civil contractor was shot dead by an unknown man in Ghansoli on Thursday. The police suspect a business rivalry to be the motive.

Pravin Tayde was riding a two-wheeler with his friend sitting pillion when the incident happened. Around 3.30pm, as Tayde was passing through Gamdevi temple in Talavli village, a man approached their bike on foot and shot Tayde on his face at a point-blank range.

The accused ran and fled in a car parked nearby. The two-wheeler skidded on the ground. Tayde died on the spot and his friend sustained injuries.

“The crime branch is conducting a parallel probe along with the local police station. The motive appears to be business rivalry,” said Pravin Patil, deputy commissioner of police, crime branch.

Police officers said the assailant, who is yet to be identified, was waiting near the spot for Tayde and came towards the two-wheeler as soon as he saw him.

Tayde was a resident of Talavli and was handling a few constructions at Ghansoli. Tayde’s body has been sent for an autopsy at Jijamata Hospital in Airoli. The police said they are recording his friend’s statement to get leads into the murder.

top news
Indian diplomats harassed in Islamabad, New Delhi complains to Pakistan govt
Indian diplomats harassed in Islamabad, New Delhi complains to Pakistan govt
He is welcome, says AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal on buzz around Navjot Sidhu
He is welcome, says AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal on buzz around Navjot Sidhu
Health ministry shuts down office for 2 days after around dozen test Covid-19 positive
Health ministry shuts down office for 2 days after around dozen test Covid-19 positive
Onus of paying full wage to staff on the employer: Govt
Onus of paying full wage to staff on the employer: Govt
Wet PPE, N95 masks: Ambulance services struggle to cope with rain and humidity
Wet PPE, N95 masks: Ambulance services struggle to cope with rain and humidity
As Delhi stayed indoors, rare butterfiles returned
As Delhi stayed indoors, rare butterfiles returned
Bombay HC asks centre to clarify if Covid-19 can be transmitted by inadvertent touch
Bombay HC asks centre to clarify if Covid-19 can be transmitted by inadvertent touch
Covid update: New Unlock rules; India’s $15mn vow; Delhi not testing enough?
Covid update: New Unlock rules; India’s $15mn vow; Delhi not testing enough?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In