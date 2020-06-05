Civil contractor shot dead at Ghansoli

cities

A 40-year-old civil contractor was shot dead by an unknown man in Ghansoli on Thursday. The police suspect a business rivalry to be the motive.

Pravin Tayde was riding a two-wheeler with his friend sitting pillion when the incident happened. Around 3.30pm, as Tayde was passing through Gamdevi temple in Talavli village, a man approached their bike on foot and shot Tayde on his face at a point-blank range.

The accused ran and fled in a car parked nearby. The two-wheeler skidded on the ground. Tayde died on the spot and his friend sustained injuries.

“The crime branch is conducting a parallel probe along with the local police station. The motive appears to be business rivalry,” said Pravin Patil, deputy commissioner of police, crime branch.

Police officers said the assailant, who is yet to be identified, was waiting near the spot for Tayde and came towards the two-wheeler as soon as he saw him.

Tayde was a resident of Talavli and was handling a few constructions at Ghansoli. Tayde’s body has been sent for an autopsy at Jijamata Hospital in Airoli. The police said they are recording his friend’s statement to get leads into the murder.