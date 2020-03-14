e-paper
Class 12 student commits suicide

Class 12 student commits suicide

cities Updated: Mar 14, 2020 00:02 IST
New Delhi: A Class 12 student of a private school in south Delhi allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the Barapullah elevated road while returning home with her father after appearing in the board exams on Friday afternoon, the police said.

The girl was reportedly upset as her exam did not go well, the police said.

A police officer said that around 4pm, the police control room received a call regarding the incident. “Personnel from the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station reached the incident spot and learnt that the injured girl had been rushed to Safdarjung Hospital. The girl was declared brought dead at the hospital,” the officer said.

According to the officer, the girl’s father was present in the hospital and told the police that he was taking his daughter home from the school. “The girl complained of nausea and asked her father to stop the car on the elevated road in south Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin area. She stepped out, climbed onto the railing and jumped off a height of nearly 40 feet. Her father raised an alarm, seeking help from some passersby,” the officer said.

One of the passersby called the police.

The principal of the school said, “It was deeply distressing and sad news. The school is in state of shock.” The principal did not comment any further.

(If you are stressed and seeking help, you may call these helplines: Snehi: 011-65978181; Sumaitri: 011-23389090)

