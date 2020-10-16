e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Class 9 student, accomplice abduct, rape 17-year-old girl in Ludhiana

Class 9 student, accomplice abduct, rape 17-year-old girl in Ludhiana

Kept her in confinement for four days; had also extorted Rs 22,000 from her

cities Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 23:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A Class-9 student, along with his friend, allegedly abducted a 17-year-old girl and gangraped her for four days before she finally managed to escape.

According to the victim, the accused had been blackmailing her for the past three months and had extorted Rs 22,000 from her.

The girl, who is a student of Class-11, said the accused lives in her locality and had befriended her some time ago. He had even introduced her to his mother.

On August 24, he took her to a restaurant and showed her some morphed images. He told her that he would circulate it on social media in her name if she didn’t pay him money for buying a bike. Following this, the girl said that she was forced to steal some money from home and even sell her mother’s gold earrings to arrange Rs 22,000 to pay him.

On October 11, the teen allegedly called her to Samrala Chowk. When she reached there, she saw that the accused had come with his friend. The duo then abducted her and took her to a room and raped her in confinement. She managed to escape and reach home four days later and lodged a police complaint.

The boy’s mother has also been booked for helping him in the crime.

Assistant sub-inspector Japal Singh, who is investigating the case, said the case has been registered under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366-A (procuration of minor girl), 376 (rape), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. A hunt is on for the accused.

top news
‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
IPL 2020: New skipper, same result for KKR against Mumbai
IPL 2020: New skipper, same result for KKR against Mumbai
Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record
Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In