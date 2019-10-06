‘Clean’ Dombivli station not up to the mark: Commuters

cities

Enter Dombivli station and a neat and clean premises greets you. There is no garbage strewn and bins have been placed everywhere.

Some commuters find a noticeable change in station’s cleanliness, saying foot overbridges, platforms and entrances are cleaner than what it used to be a few months ago.

“I remember two years ago the garbage dumped into bins on the bridge was not lifted and they are scattered all over. I would even see bottles and wrappers at the ticket counter. Things have changed now. The station looks cleaner now days,” said Manisha Patel, 38, who travels from Dombivli to Dadar for work daily.

In the cleanliness assessment of suburban category station 2019 published by Environment and Housekeeping Management Directorate, Ministry of Railways, Dombivli railway station ranks seventh.

“This is the first time Dombivli station has featured in top 10. It is an achievement for our team,” said KO Abraham, station master, Dombivli railway station.

The footfall in Dombivli station is around 5 lakh every day, making it is one of the most crowded stations on Central Railway.

In order to assess the cleanliness, sanitation and green practices adopted by the stations, a five- step survey comprising process evaluation, direct observation, citizens’ feedback, station manager interview and green railway stations score was designed. The cleanliness survey was done by a third party after visiting stations and checking all parameters.

The parameters include cleanliness in parking area, main entry, main platform, including foot overbridge, waiting room, toilets, vendor area, drinking water booths, railway tracks, open seating area.

Although the survey showed Dombivli railway station had clean floors and garbage-free premises, commuters have complained about stray dog menace and paan stains all over the station.

“Stray dogs occupy the foot overbridge, platforms, tracks and even the ticket counters. Sometimes they litter the area with food. There is need to control their entrance to the station,” said Usha Naik, 32, who takes the Kalyan-end foot overbridge to go to the west side of Dombivli.

The walls of the foot overbridges are painted with colourful designs but paan stains on them is an eyesore.

“There is not much done to remove paan stains, which have marred the station’s cleanliness. Commuters should be penalised. The stains are everywhere — on the garbage bins, drinking water booths and walls. The authority should focus on acting against those who spit on the station premises,” said Ajay Shelar, 39, who travel from Dombivli to Mumbai for work daily.

Some also complained about the dirty washrooms and drinking water booths.

“The washroom looks clean from outside but it stinks and is not clean. The area near drinking water facility should be kept clean and hygienic,” said Vishwanath Biwalkar, social activist from Dombivli, who had highlighted the issues to the authorities on several times.

In 2016, a RTI query revealed that, Dombivli station was listed as the most crowded station beating the CST, Thane and Kalyan railway station to become the most crowded and fare generating suburban station in the Mumbai division on Central Railway (CR).

“With more than 5 lakh commuters every day, it becomes difficult to maintain cleanliness. We have a team of employees which coordinates well with contract workers,” said Abraham.

A total of 36 cleaning staffers are involved in the station’s cleanliness. Apart from the contract workers, 21 deputy station managers supervise the entire work.

The authorities make sure that the foot overbridges are washed every day.

“There is a need for commuters to be responsible and not litter or spit on the station premises. We are doing our best to educate the public about cleanliness,” said Abraham.

