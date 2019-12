cities

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 18:05 IST

CHANDIGARH: Wholesale and retail kiryana traders along with the local Akhil Bhartiya Udyog Vyapar Suraksha Manch carried out a two-hour cleanliness drive in the Rori Bazaar area of Sirsa on Thursday. More than 100 people participated in the drive and pledged to keep the market clean and green. Twenty carts of garbage were disposed of. A panel discussion on environment and march were organized. HTC