Clock Tower protester succumbs to illness after getting drenched in rain

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 21:55 IST

LUCKNOW A 55-year-old woman, Farida, who was part of the anti-CAA protest at the Clock Tower, died of illness in a city hospital on Saturday. She took ill after getting drenched in the rain on Friday night, said women protesters at the site.

The protesters at Clock Tower had been staging a sit-in under the open sky after their pleas for setting up tents at the site were turned down by the administration.

Women staging a sit-in at the site for over a month condoled Farida’s death.

Another protestor, a 20-year-old Tayyaba (a BA final student) had died under similar circumstances on February 23. She had succumbed to illness after getting soaked in the rain, said the protestors.

A resident of Daliganj, Farida, was among the group of women who first started the protest in January. “She used to stay at the Clock Tower even during night hours,” said Rubina Begum, 45, another protester who knew Farida. She was rushed to the hospital when her condition deteriorated.

The anti-CAA protest that began at the Clock Tower on January 17 continues despite stiff opposition by the district administration.

SP delegation meets kin of deceased

A delegation of Samajwadi Party visited the homes of Farida and Tayyaba in Daliganj to express condolence. The delegation comprising Juhi Singh, Pooja Shukla and others, also gave a cheque of Rs two lakh each to the families of the deceased.

“These women have lost their lives in the fight for justice. They should be remembered as the saviours of our Constitution and their loss should never be forgotten,” said Pooja Shukla.

The women protestors also offered special prayers at the Clock Tower to pay tribute to Farida.

“She was a regular volunteer here and played an important role in this protest,” said one of the protesters. Another protester added, “She was energetic and intelligent. This movement has survived so far due to women like her.”

Other groups bat for Clock Tower protestors

Many groups of women gathered at the Clock Tower to mark International Day for Women and hailed the unity and strength of women in the country.

They also extended support to the ongoing anti-CAA protest being held at the site. These groups emphasized on the need for women to come out of their houses and fight to protect the Constitution.

“Women in the country have always been on the forefront of revolutions and protest to change the society for the better. Even now, women are doing the same in their own way,” said Madhu Garg, office-bearer, All-India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA).

