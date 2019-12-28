Close shave for 27 as moving bus turns into fireball

cities

Lucknow As many as 27 people had a narrow escape when fire broke out in a moving CNG-fitted city bus near Tedipulia crossing on Ring Road under Vikas Nagar police station here on Friday afternoon. Police said the passengers were safely rescued due to alertness of the driver who spotted smoke coming out the CNG kit. However, the bus was completely damaged.

The incident created panic among passengers in the bus and other passers-by. Some passengers even raised questions over the fitness of city buses, as there might have been a major tragedy if they had not de-boarded timely. “We were lucky as the driver was alert and he immediately raised alarm after stopping the bus,” said a passengers requesting anonymity.

Inspector of Vikas Nagar police station, Dhiraj Kumar Shukla said the incident took place when the bus was heading from Munshipulia to Engineering College crossing at around 4 pm. He said at least 27 passengers, including driver Raj Bahadur and conductor Rahul Kumar, were seated in the bus when the fire broke out. He said the conductor suffered minor burns while trying to bring a minor boy out of the bus and some passengers suffered bruises while rushing out of the bus in panic.

He said the bus was completely damaged by the time two fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames. He said the traffic was disrupted for around an hour and it was resumed by dragging the damaged bus with the help of a crane.

Flashback

Oct 5, 2015: At least 20 passengers had a narrow escape when fire broke out in a moving CNG-fitted city bus near Bangla Bazar on VIP Road.

May 24, 2015: Family of a city businessman, including a woman and two kids, had a narrow escape when his moving car turned into a fire ball due to some mechanic fault near Parivartan Chowk.

Aug 17, 2013 Four people were charred to death when an ambulance van caught fire after being hit by a speeding truck in Banthra.

Jan 16, 2013: Two men had a narrow escape when an LPG kit fitted moving car caught fire near Krishna Medical Centre on Rana Pratap Marg in Hazratganj.

Dec 28, 2012: A man was charred to death when a moving car caught fire near Itaunja over bridge on Sitapur Road.