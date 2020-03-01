CM announces Rs 270-cr schemes for Shamli

cities

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 20:17 IST

MEERUT Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that development works in the state were being completed on a priority basis without considering caste, religion and individual benefits.

Addressing a rally in Shamli, he assured people that there was no dearth of funds for development works and announced welfare schemes worth Rs 270 crore. These included construction of Police Lines in the district.

While addressing the major issue faced by sugarcane farmers in the district, Adityanath said, “We will ensure the payment of sugarcane dues to the farmers.”

On the law and order situation in the state, he said a group of traders from Kairana, Kandhla towns and neighbouring areas contacted him and expressed gratitude on the diminishing crime rate in the areas. “The criminals are now moving away from the areas instead of traders,” they said.

Yogi said in a bid to instill a sense of security among people, the government had completed the process of recruitment of 1.37 lakh police personnel with utmost transparency. “There is 20% reservation for women in recruitment. On completion of training, women will be able to handle cases of crime against women.”

State cabinet minister Suresh Rana, Kairana MP Pradeep Choudhary, MLC Virendra Singh, BJP regional secretary Mohit Beniwal and party leader Mriganka Singh were also present on the dais. This was the CM’s second public rally in the district since 2019.