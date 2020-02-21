CM asks advisory council to focus on agri sector

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 23:01 IST

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has asked the Punjab State Advisory Council (PSAC) to focus on agriculture and allied sectors to boost the state’s agrarian economy.

Chairing the second meeting of the PSAC late on Thursday, Amarinder underscored the need to chalk out an action-oriented strategy to woo investment in pharmaceuticals, information technology and automobile sectors by leading business groups.

He stressed for industrial growth in the state and jobs for the youth, since the ability of traditional agriculture to absorb more labour was already saturated, he said called for a time- bound action plan for phased diversification.

The CM also urged the think tank to use their expertise and experience to help the state government to draw up a strategic roadmap for implementing Governance Reforms to ensure greater engagement between the government and the citizens.

He also impressed upon the members to suggest ways to harness the potential of the youth by initiating capacity building programmes and improving the education system, make the youth integral partners in the state’s development.

He asked the chief secretary to ensure that officers work closely with the PSAC members to implement ideas.

The participants also discussed the current challenges before the state and the approaches to help the state revive its growth and become a leader in the country on social and economic indicators.

Meanwhile, Devesh Kapur from John Hopkins University, USA, shared his thoughts on the policy and structural changes the government needs to adopt in order to overcome its current challenges, including those related to declining water table, stagnating farmers’ incomes, and the need for greater focus on urban development to accelerate economic growth.