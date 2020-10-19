e-paper
Home / Cities / CM flying squad busts illegal liquor vends in Ambala, six arrested

CM flying squad busts illegal liquor vends in Ambala, six arrested

They were presented before a court and sent to judicial custody

cities Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 22:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambala
         

As many as 11 persons were booked in separate cases as teams of Haryana chief minister’s (CM) flying squad conducted raids at various illegal liquor vends on Sunday night. Six of the accused were arrested on the spot.

The accused were identified as Mahinder, Sudesh, Ashok, Gaurav, Sunny, Mahinder Singh, Harish Kumar, Sukhdev Singh, Subhash, Vinod Gupta, and Sahil.

In the first case, a team, on a tip-off about the sale of illegal liquor by contractor Mahinder, raided a shop and a house near the old sabzi mandi near Subhash Chowk. They seized various quantities of foreign and countrymade liquor and arrested an employee, Sudesh.

Another team of the squad raided an electronics shop near MM College and found two men, Ashok and Gaurav, selling illicit liquor. Ashok told police that the vend was run by contractors Sunny and Mahinder Singh.

In the third case, a mobile shop on Tangel road was raided where three men, Harish Kumar, Sukhdev Singh, and Subhash, were found selling illicit liquor. The vend was owned by Vinod Gupta and his son Sahil.

Narender Singh, station in-charge, Mullana police station, said, “The FIRs were lodged under Sections 120B and 420 of the IPC besides the Punjab Excise Act. Six employees who were arrested from the spot were presented before a court and were sent to judicial custody. Efforts are on to arrest the contractors.”

