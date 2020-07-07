CM okayed appointment of bureaucrats: Pawar

cities

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar, on Tuesday, said that appointments of IPS and IAS officers have been done with the approval of the chief minister, bringing closure to the current controversy over the transfer of 10 deputy commissioners.

Pawar, along with Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, on Monday, had called on chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, a day after the state government revoked the home department’s order to transfer 10 DCPs of Mumbai Police.

The hour-long meeting took place at Thackeray’’s private residence ‘Matoshree’’ in suburban Bandra, fuelling talks about differences over the transfer.

When asked if there are differences between the NCP and the Shiv Sena over the issue, Pawar said, “There is no truth in this. The appointment of IAS and IPS officers is done with CM’s approval.”

Pawar held a meeting with the Pune traders’ body and discussed various demands put forward by them.

“During the meeting, there was a demand put forward for the decentralisation of trades on the outskirts of Pune after the Covid crisis. The traders have demanded that the state government provide 1,000 acres of land near Pune, saying the businesses which are currently centralised in Pune can be migrated to these places. I have told them that I will discuss this issue with state government,” said Pawar.

Pawar said that his meeting with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was related to issues of the state and clarified that there were no differences in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

“There are no differences in the (MVA). The discussions with CM were related to issues that are before the state and there were no other issues,” Pawar clarified.

Pawar also backed the CM over not venturing out in public, despite criticism by the opposition. “If a person with key responsibilities comes out, then people tend to gather and this is not expected in the current times,” said the NCP president.

Asked if he is satisfied with the performance of CM, he said, “After taking the reins of the state, CM Thackeray had plans to work on several issues, but due to Covid-19, all the priorities got changed. All other works had to be stopped and the state is concentrating on Covid-19.”