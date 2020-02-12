CM’S FLYING SQUAD RAID: Over 100 HSVP employees found absent across state

cities

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 23:13 IST

L Special teams of chief minister’s flying squad conducted raids at district-level offices of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradikaran (HSVP), earlier known as Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), across the state on Wednesday morning and found over 100 employees absent.

The raids were part of the ongoing drive against the employees who do not reach office on time.

Though the raiding parties did not divulge details about employees found absent on duty, they said the information will be sent to the chief minister’s office for further action.

The flying squad teams reached the HSVP offices in Rohtak, Sonepat and Jind, Sirsa, Fatehabad and Hisar districts before 9am.

In Rohtak, inspector Surender Singh said around 50 of the 150 employees were found absent during the raid.

In Jind, four of 16 employees were found absent when the flying squad team reached the HSVP office.

In Sonepat, 16 out of 33 employees were not present at the HSVP office. They included branch head Vijay Rathee.

In Hisar, sub-inspector Karambir Singh said some of the HSVP employees were absent.

In Karnal, several employees were found absent during the inspection.

In Kurukshetra, DSP Narender Singh said eight employees were found absent during the raid.

In Panipat, five officials were not present in the HSVP office.

In Kaithal, 20 out of 29 employees were found absent. In Yamunanagar, two officials of HSVP were found absent from the office during the surprise visit.

Earlier, the special teams had conducted surprise raids at district levels of the regional transport authority (RTA) on December 30 last year.

RECORDS REVIEWED AT PANCHKULA HEADQUARTERS

The flying squad also raided the HSVP headquarters in Sector 6, Panchkula and reviewed the pending files and various documents related to certain files that were rejected in last 15 days and the pendency of files.

Officials said that around 1,176 files were found in pendency at various districts of Haryana, out of which around 200 were from Panchkula.

They said no official in Panchkula office was found absent.

CM’s flying squad deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Purnima Singh said, “It has been observed that the online system of the HSVP needs proper monitoring. There are several services being provided online but public awareness for the same is lacking which needs to be taken up.”