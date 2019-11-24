CM to grace prize distribution ceremony at ABVP convention in Agra

cities

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 19:40 IST

Agra The district administration gave final touches to the preparations for chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Agra College ground on Monday. He will be the chief guest for the prize distribution ceremony on the concluding day of the 65th National Convention of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The district magistrate and SSP visited the venue on Sunday evening to review arrangements for the event.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be the chief guest on the closing day of the four-day ABVP national convention, which began on Friday. The Yashwant Rao Kelkar Youth Award will be conferred on social worker Sagar Reddy. Social activist Pooran Dawar will be the special guest for Monday’s event,” informed Dheeraj Sharma from the media cell of ABVP convention.

“The CM will arrive at 11.30 am and stay at the venue till 1.30 pm. Elaborate arrangements are being made as he will address youth activists of ABVP,” added Sharma.

Meanwhile, state secretary of UP Congress Committee (UPCC) Amit Singh alleged that NSUI district president Vilal Ahmad and state secretary Satish Sikarwar had been taken into custody and taken to an unknown place in view of the CM’s visit on Monday.

“We had no plans to oppose the CM’s visit, but the police have rounded up NSUI district president and state secretary merely on apprehension of protest by them. In case these two are not released by Sunday night, Congress party will take to streets to oppose the CM’s visit on Monday,” stated Singh.