College student who accused father of sexual abuse rescued along with minor sister in Lucknow

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:50 IST

A 21-year-old woman and her minor sister were rescued from their residence in Chinhat, Lucknow, after the elder sibling accused their father of having sexually abused her for 15 years. Acting on the complaint of the woman -- a graduation student at a college in Lucknow -- a team of Asha Jyoti Kendra reached their house on Sunday and rescued her along with her 13-year-old sister.

Inspector of Chinhat police station, Sachin Kumar Singh, said that an FIR had been registered in the matter.

In her complaint filed with the Asha Jyoti Kendra on August 11, the woman had alleged that her father impregnated her and later gave her pills for aborting the pregnancy. She also said that while she had silently suffered her own abuse for years, she decided to speak up when she saw her father molesting her sister.

“I had accepted this (abuse) as my destiny but when I saw my father molesting my younger sister, it shook me to the core,” she said in her complaint.

On Sunday night, her minor sister was produced before member of the child welfare committee (CWC) Sangeeta Sharma. Officials said soon an FIR would be registered in the case.

Archana Singh, in-charge Asha Jyoti Kendra, who led the rescue operation, said, “We rescued both of them and brought them to the ‘kendra’. Her father used to rape her and the mother remained a mute spectator. A complaint to the police has already been made.”

Singh said the woman came into her contact when she visited her college during a government programme on girls’ safety.

In her complaint, the woman said that her father used to threaten her of dire consequences if she ever told anyone about the issue. “Initially, I objected to the abuse but he (father) threatened me and said that he would not send me to school,” she said.

The woman also said that she had told her mother as well a close relative about her ordeal but they asked her to remain silent. “They said that reporting such an incident would cause embarrassment to the family,” said the complainant.

She also accused her mother of supporting her father instead of standing by her. The accused couple also has a boy -- youngest of all the siblings.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 22:36 IST