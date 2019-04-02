Colleges submit proposals for new courses ahead of upcoming session

Government colleges in the city have submitted proposals to the department of higher education for introducing new courses to be implemented from the academic year 2019-20 onwards.

Ahead of the new academic session that is expected to start in August, the department has divided the state into four divisions and is holding discussions to gather inputs regarding the new courses that colleges wish to float. Request for new courses has come from three colleges in the city — Government Girls College in Sector 14, Government College in Sector 9 and Dronacharya Government College in Sector 9.

While Government College in Sector 9 has submitted a proposal to initiate BCom vocational course and BSc life sciences course, Dronacharya College in Sector 9 has submitted a list of 10 courses. Pooja Khullar, principal of Dronacharya College, said that details regarding the facilities of the college were sought in a meeting that took place last Friday.

“We have given a proposal to the higher education department for starting new courses in our college. We submitted a list of 10 courses that we wish to start. These courses are sociology honours, Sanskrit honours, MA Sanskrit, MA computer science, MA physical education, BA Hindi honours, PG diploma in guidance and counselling, psychology honours, MA English, history honours and PG diploma in banking and finance,” Khullar said.

Suresh Dhanerwal, principal of Government College in Sector 9, said that the college had the infrastructure needed to initiate new courses. “Our college has both teachers and infrastructure needed to initiate the new courses. A need for introducing more courses had been raised by students, and the administration also wanted to expand the ambit of existing courses. We are confident that our request will be accepted once the final round of discussions is completed,” Dhanerwal said.

Government Girls College in Sector 14 has also applied for more post graduate (PG) courses in humanities and English. On the prospect of increasing PG courses, college principal Sushila Sharma said, “We have submitted the proposal regarding introduction of more courses. The demand for courses had been raised by students. While we have sufficient teachers, more infrastructure will also be added,” Sharma said.

Earlier in February, students of the college had submitted a letter to PWD minister Rao Narbir Singh, seeking construction of more classrooms and introduction of more PG courses in the college. The proposals submitted by the colleges are being reviewed by the department, and the final decision is expected to come by April 5.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 04:28 IST