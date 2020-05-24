e-paper
Compensate farmers instead of liquor contractors: SAD to CM

He asked the government to come out with a concrete proposal to engage the state labour in paddy transplantation

chandigarh Updated: May 24, 2020 01:54 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday asked chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to compensate farmers of four districts for the losses suffered by them instead of compensating liquor and mining contractors.

Addressing a press conference here, senior SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra also demanded action against distilleries and excise officers who had caused losses of thousands of crores to the state exchequer.

He asked the government to come out with a concrete proposal to engage the state labour in paddy transplantation.

He also demanded the government disclose how much funds it had received from the Centre to combat Covid-19 and how much money it had spent on this task till now.

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
