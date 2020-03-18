Complaint drop box installed at Ghaziabad district headquarter to discourage visitors

cities

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 23:53 IST

To discourage people from coming to the government offices for complaint redressal, the district magistrate on Wednesday ordered that a drop box be installed at the main entrance of his office where people can drop their letters.

“The decision has been taken to prevent large gatherings. It is generally seen that people arrive in groups with complaints or to submit memoranda. Instead, they can now drop their complaints in the drop box between 9.30am and 5pm, along with their mobile numbers. Our officials will send them the response about their complaints by the same evening,” district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

The officials said members of the public can also lodge their complaints on 0120-2824416 and government’s grievance redressal portal, Jansunwai.

The officials of the health department said that they have so far been able to contain the spread of coronavirus, of which only cases have been reported from here. One of the patients tested negative Tuesday and was sent home.

“So far, we have sent 46 samples, of which 36 are negative, test reports of others are pending,” chief medical officer Dr NK Gupta said.

According to the officials of the Vector Borne Disease Division of UP health directorate, the state of Uttar Pradesh till March 18 had 17 positive patients and another 778 whose test reports were found negative. They added that reports of 124 others are awaited.

“We are implementing cluster management guidelines to check spread of coronavirus in Raj Nagar Extension. The awareness programme for RWAs is being taken up and sanitization of district court and other government offices is also being done,” district malaria officer GK Mishra said.