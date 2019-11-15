Complaint filed against defacement of JNU admin building, statue vandalism

cities

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:09 IST

New Delhi

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Thursday night filed a police complaint seeking an FIR against students who allegedly defaced the administrative building vandalised a yet-to-be-unveiled statue of Swami Vivekananda on campus.

The JNU administration in its complaint, filed late Thursday night by chief security officer Naveen Yadav, alleged that some students had covered their faces while vandalising the administrative building. At least a dozen students were named in the complaint and have been accused of allegedly leading a crowd in defacing public property, the police said.

The Delhi Police is likely to convert the complaint into an FIR. They, however, have decided to delay the process for the next few days, keeping in mind that the registration of an FIR now may trigger anger among students who are protesting against changes made to the hostel manual and a proposed hike in fee.

“We have received a complaint from the JNU administration and are taking legal opinion on it,” said deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya.

The varsity’s vice chancellor (V-C) M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday said that the complaint was filed on Thursday night along with videographic and photographic evidences.

The students’ group refused to comment on the police complaint. “We are yet to gather details of the complaint. We will issue a statement after going through it,” said JNUSU general secretary Satish Yadav.

A police officer, on the condition of anonymity, said that the JNU’s chief security officer in his complaint, has alleged that groups of students being led by some leaders (names mentioned) assembled and seized the administrative building.

The complainant alleged that some students went inside the building and defaced the doors, walls, and floors of offices of the V-C and other officials.

The students damaged the doors and have taken possession of the administrative building for the past two days, because of which the university’s administrative work has completely stopped.

Ends