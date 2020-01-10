e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Home / Cities / Confusion over ‘cut’ in service and utility charges

Confusion over ‘cut’ in service and utility charges

cities Updated: Jan 10, 2020 23:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

The Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry on Friday said the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration had informed that students will not be charged service and utility charges and appealed to students to withdraw their ongoing strike against the hostel fee hike.

However, the JNU administration on Thursday issued a statement, saying the service and utility charges will not be charged only during the current winter semester. “As per discussions held in MHRD, UGC (University Grants Commission) will bear the cost of service and utility charges proposed till further orders,” stated the circular issued by JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar.

HRD secretary Amit Khare held a meeting with Vice-Chancellor (VC) M Jagadesh Kumar along with the rectors and registrar of JNU on Friday morning. He also interacted with Aishe Ghosh, president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), in the afternoon.

JNUSU vice-president Saket Moon said they had informed the MHRD officials about the “difference in the statements” of the administration. “We had drawn their attention towards it. It clearly shows the MHRD and UGC are ready to pay for the service and utility charges. But the administration is unnecessarily adding this clause of one month in their circular,” he said.

The JNU registrar said, “We had mentioned only winter semester, 2020, in our circular because we cannot ensure regular funds from UGC. “We do not want to charge any extra money from our students. But from where will we meet our expenses? We will not charge this portion in the hostel fee as long as we will receive the funds,” he said.

The service and utility charges have been a bone of contention between the students and the administration after a recent hostel fee hike. The students have been demanding a complete rollback of the hike.

Moon said the hostel fee is still “out of bounds” for many students even after removing the utility and service charges. “With the revised rent, the fee for a double-seater room will be around Rs 5,000 per semester and for single room, it will around Rs 7,000, per semester, excluding the utility and service charges,” he said. Earlier, the hostel fee for a double-seater room was Rs 3,060 per semester and it was Rs 3,120 for single room.

The new fee structure also mentioned that the electricity and water charges will be charged separately it’s free of cost earlier.

top news
In UP, 20 feared dead as bus collides with truck, bursts into flames
In UP, 20 feared dead as bus collides with truck, bursts into flames
Citizenship Act, passed by Parliament last month, comes into effect
Citizenship Act, passed by Parliament last month, comes into effect
Dhawan, Shardul guide India to T20I series win over Sri Lanka
Dhawan, Shardul guide India to T20I series win over Sri Lanka
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s Mumbai house attached by ED
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s Mumbai house attached by ED
Bengal rape victim’s name on banners at BJP rally in Kolkata draws flak
Bengal rape victim’s name on banners at BJP rally in Kolkata draws flak
India vs Sri Lanka: Kohli creates impressive world record in 3rd T20I
India vs Sri Lanka: Kohli creates impressive world record in 3rd T20I
21-yr-old UK woman poses as 16-yr-old boy to lure girls into sex, jailed
21-yr-old UK woman poses as 16-yr-old boy to lure girls into sex, jailed
Toyota unveils GR Yaris - a racing car made for city roads
Toyota unveils GR Yaris - a racing car made for city roads
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities