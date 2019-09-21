e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Sep 21, 2019

Cong holds ‘talent hunt’ to admit minority youths

  Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW: The Congress on Saturday organized a ‘talent hunt’ to bring youths of the minority community to its fold in Uttar Pradesh.

“Our objective is to associate youths of minority communities with the Congress,” said UPCC minority department chairman Rehan Khalid.

About 600 youths from 40 districts of east UP gathered at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters here for the event.

“We have interviewed them. Appointments in state party’s minority department will be made from those interviewed on Saturday,” said Khalid.

He said the ‘talent hunt’ was conducted following directives of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the party’s all India minority department chairman Nadeem Javed.

He said Azam Beg from Rajasthan Congress Committee and Maharashtra Congress leader Farhan Azmi had been sent as observers for the programme.

A pro forma seeking personal details, achievements and hobbies was distributed to the participants. The interviews were conducted after scrutiny of the details submitted by the participants.

A similar ‘talent hunt’ would be conducted for the west UP and the party would give shape to the new executive committee of the minority department soon, said Khalid.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 20:56 IST

trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanThe Zoya Factor Movie ReviewThe Family Man ReviewRadhika ApteSourav GangulyShikhar DhawanBigg Boss 13iPhone 11New Motor Vehicles ActMS DhoniDeepika PadukonePankaj TripathiMahesh Bhatt BirthdayAmit Panghal
Top News
latest news
India News
don't miss