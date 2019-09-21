Cong holds ‘talent hunt’ to admit minority youths

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:56 IST

LUCKNOW: The Congress on Saturday organized a ‘talent hunt’ to bring youths of the minority community to its fold in Uttar Pradesh.

“Our objective is to associate youths of minority communities with the Congress,” said UPCC minority department chairman Rehan Khalid.

About 600 youths from 40 districts of east UP gathered at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters here for the event.

“We have interviewed them. Appointments in state party’s minority department will be made from those interviewed on Saturday,” said Khalid.

He said the ‘talent hunt’ was conducted following directives of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the party’s all India minority department chairman Nadeem Javed.

He said Azam Beg from Rajasthan Congress Committee and Maharashtra Congress leader Farhan Azmi had been sent as observers for the programme.

A pro forma seeking personal details, achievements and hobbies was distributed to the participants. The interviews were conducted after scrutiny of the details submitted by the participants.

A similar ‘talent hunt’ would be conducted for the west UP and the party would give shape to the new executive committee of the minority department soon, said Khalid.

