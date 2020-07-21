e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Cong MLA hits out at Moga SSP over shopkeepers’ arrests

Cong MLA hits out at Moga SSP over shopkeepers’ arrests

The legislator alleged that the police used abusive language against the shopkeepers

cities Updated: Jul 21, 2020 23:19 IST
Parteek Singh Mahal
Parteek Singh Mahal
Hindustan Times, Moga
Congress MLA from Moga Dr Harjot Kamal.
Congress MLA from Moga Dr Harjot Kamal. (Representational photo)
         

A day after several shopkeepers were arrested and fined for allegedly violating lockdown norms here, Congress MLA Dr Harjot Kamal on Tuesday lashed out at SSP Harmanbir Singh Gill, claiming that the Moga police failed to maintain law and order in the district.

He said the crime graph had gone up in the past few months. “A few days ago, a trader was shot dead in broad daylight, but the police failed to nab them despite having checkpoints all over the city. A youth was also shot at in Buttar village recently, but no arrests were made. Due to police’s unprofessional approach, a constable was killed in an exchange of fire at a village here last month,” Kamal added.

The police had on Monday arrested over 50 shopkeepers for staying open past 8pm and issued fines of ₹2,000 each. This had sparked a row between the MLA and SSP after the latter refused to release the shopkeepers on the Kamal’s request.

Stating that the police used abusive language against the shopkeepers, Kamal said, “I condemn the police’s behaviour. The shopkeepers could not close on time due to harsh weather.”

“The MLA had contacted me on Monday and all the shopkeepers were released,” said Moga deputy commissioner Sandeep Hans.

Despite repeated attempts, SSP Gill could not be reached for comments.

top news
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Mike Pompeo urges ‘entire world’ to stand up to China
Mike Pompeo urges ‘entire world’ to stand up to China
Amarnath Yatra cancelled due to Covid-19, aarti to be broadcast live
Amarnath Yatra cancelled due to Covid-19, aarti to be broadcast live
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons
Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
Watch: Athlete forced to sell fruits on cart, another struggles for job | Covid
Watch: Athlete forced to sell fruits on cart, another struggles for job | Covid
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesRBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In