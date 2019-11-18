CONG mobilising support for Nov 30 rally

cities

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 23:27 IST

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar ‘Lallu’ has convened a meeting of former legislators, former MPs and candidates in 2012 and 2017 assembly elections on November 20 to know about their point strengthening the organization in Uttar Pradesh.

Lallu though said the meeting has been convened to step up party’s preparations for the proposed Bharat Bachao rally in New Delhi on November 30, he admitted that opinion of senior leaders to strengthen the organisation would be welcomed at the meeting.

“We have convened a meeting of former MLAs and former MPs along with party’s candidates in 2012 and 2017 assembly elections here on November 20. We will welcome opinion of senior leaders to strengthen the party organization,” said Lallu. This meeting becomes significant in the backdrop of reports of resentment brewing among the Congress’ old guards against their exclusion in the new team set up to lead the party in 2022 assembly elections.

On Monday, UPCC had also convened a meeting of former district party presidents who had been removed from their posts after 2019 Lok Sabha elections. As most of those called for meeting stayed away, the new team appeared concerned about the old guards and the party may have to take more such initiatives to bring the disgruntled elements into the main streat. “Out of 68 former district party presidents called for meeting, only 14 of them turned up on Monday,” said a senior leader.