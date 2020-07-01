e-paper
Home / Cities / Cong-NCP leaders demand withdrawal of cases registered in 2010

Cong-NCP leaders demand withdrawal of cases registered in 2010

cities Updated: Jul 01, 2020 23:00 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The leaders from Congress and Nationalist Congress (NCP) have demanded to withdraw cases filed against them in 2010 for removing Dadoji Konddev’s statue from Lal Mahal.

The statue was removed in 2010 by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) which had caused a political uproar in the state.

NCP MLA Sunil Tingre and Congress leader Arvind Shinde meet home minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday and requested him to withdraw the cases.

Tingre said, “When Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was in power they withdrew the cases against the BJP members in the issue, but asked us to pay the fine for the damage. Now our request to the home minister is that whatever principle was applied during the BJP rule in sate the same should be applied now.”

Shinde said, “The home minister has promised to look into the matter .”

Tingre said, “The state government had also announced to withdraw all the political cases in the matter. Under that resolution, it is possible to withdraw the cases.”

