Haryana assembly elections: Cong’s Chander Mohan files papers from Panchkula

cities

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 00:46 IST

The Congress candidate from Panchkula and former Haryana deputy chief minister, Chander Mohan, filed his nomination papers for the October 21 Haryana assembly polls at SDM’s office here on Friday.

Addressing a gathering at his residence before proceeding for the nomination filing that followed a roadshow, Chander said he was thankful to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party high command for reposing faith in him and providing him an opportunity to serve the people.

He praised his father, former Haryana chief minister late Bhajan Lal, for chalking out an ‘ambitious’ plan to develop Panchkula as a model city.

“A new chapter of Panchkula’s development was envisaged by my father and I would fulfil his dream,” he said.

Elected as a member of legislative assembly (MLA) from Kalka four consecutive times, Chander Mohan appealed the party workers and supporters to fight jointly to oust the BJP from Panchkula.

While filing nomination papers, Chander Mohan was accompanied by wife Seema Bishnoi, son Siddharth Bishnoi (Youth Congress spokesperson), his wife Satakshi Bishnoi, Congress state women unit’s coordinator Ranjeeta Mehta and former president of the Panchkula civic body, Ravinder Rawal.

Talking to mediapersons, Chander said a visionary document will be issued for the all-round development works so that Panchkula can emerge as a smart city.

Slamming the BJP candidate and sitting Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta for his ‘unavailable to public for 15 years’ comment on him, Chander said Gupta did nothing during his tenure.

“He cannot compete with me,” the former deputy CM said.

Taking a dig on the sitting MLA, Chander said, “He has put a board outside his house like an official with fixed timing for public from 11am to 1pm only. However, my doors remain open 24x7 for public. Neither any development work was done in Panchkula in the last five years, except demolition of roundabouts, nor promises were fulfilled, including the setting up of a medical college here.”

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 00:45 IST