Congress can take country, state into right direction: Virbhadra Singh

Says he will be touring the state as soon as he gets healthy

cities Updated: Oct 19, 2019 22:45 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Former chief minister and veteran Congress leader Virbhadra Singh on Saturday urged people of Pachhad and Dharamshala assembly constituencies to vote for Congress, saying it is the only party which can take the country and state into the right direction.

The octogenarian leader said he regrets not attending any election rally in favour of party candidate—Gangu Ram Musafir (Pachhad) and Vijay Inder Karan (Dharamshala)—due to his poor health.

In a statement issued, Singh said he would soon be meeting everyone to express gratitude for supporting Congress candidates in the bypolls to the two assembly segments.

The Congress leader said he has been advised to take rest by doctors and there is nothing to worry about his health.

“The love and affection I am receiving from the people has helped in my recovery and I am very thankful to everyone,” he said.  

Singh said he will be touring the state as soon as he gets healthy.

Byelections are scheduled to take place on October 21 in Pachhad and Dharamshala and result will be declared on October 24.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 22:45 IST

