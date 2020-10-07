e-paper
Congress demands FIR against Banjar MLA for ‘hiding’ Covid-19 positive status

Shourie had tested positive for Covid-19 on October 2 and had accompanied dignitaries including CM and attended the inaugural function of Atal Tunnel.

cities Updated: Oct 07, 2020 20:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

Congress workers on Wednesday demanded the government to register a First Information Report (FIR) against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Surender Shourie who despite being tested positive for coronavirus attended the inauguration function of the Atal Tunnel on Saturday.

First-time legislator from Banjar, Shourie had tested positive for Covid-19 on October 2 and had accompanied dignitaries including chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and attended the inaugural function.

Shourie was also amongst those VIPs who had gone to welcome defence minister Rajnath Singh at the SASE helipad. Shourie, on his Facebook post, said that he was asymptomatic and had got himself tested on the directions of the Special Protection Group (SPG), and as soon as he came to know about the status of his Covid-19 test report he along with his staff went into isolation.

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee’s general secretary Rajneesh Kimta on Wednesday accused the state government of openly defying Covid safety protocol and said that the way rules were violated during the Prime Minister’s programme in Manali proves that Covid norms are only for the opposition parties and public and not for the BJP.

Kimta said that the incident of Banjar BJP MLA meeting people at the function is a serious issue and an FIR should be lodged against him for violating Covid protocol as he has intentionally tried to spread the infection amongst the people

“A stern action should also be taken against officials of the health department who did not place Shourie under isolation,” he said.

The state government had claimed that everyone who will be the part of this ceremony will have to undergo the Covid-19 test, but no tests were conducted.

