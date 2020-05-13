e-paper
Congress demands rollback of Himachal's decision to cut ration of middle class by 50%

Congress demands rollback of Himachal’s decision to cut ration of middle class by 50%

All the facilities granted to the middle class should be continued, says HP Congress president Kuldeep Rathore

cities Updated: May 13, 2020 20:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

Opposed the state government’s decision to reduce ration by 50% for people above poverty line, the Congress on Thursday demanded its rollback.

State Congress president Kuldeep Rathore termed the decision as discriminatory. “As soon as BJP came to power in Himachal, it took lakhs of people out of the below poverty line list and now with this decision, the state government has attacked the middle class people,” he said.

Rathore said the pandemic had already affected all sectors and unemployment was at its peak. “All the facilities granted to the middle class should be continued and concessions should be given to them on electricity and water bills. Small shopkeepers should also be granted relief in commercial rates of electricity.”

“The state government has already done injustice by cutting salaries and dearness allowance (DA) of middle class employees. This is a time to provide relief to the people, not to make cuts in it,” he added.

He alleged that the state had disappointed farmers and horticulturists, who are the backbone of Himachal’s economy, by not granting any relief package to them.

