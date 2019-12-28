e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Home / Cities / Congress seeks clarification from Anurag Thakur on Una-Hamirpur railway link

Congress seeks clarification from Anurag Thakur on Una-Hamirpur railway link

cities Updated: Dec 28, 2019 22:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Hamirpur
Hindustantimes
         

Congress leaders of the district on Saturday asked the union minister of state for finances and corporate affairs, Anurag Thakur, the status of the Una-Hamirpur railway link construction work related to which Thakur had been making statements for last ten years.

Party spokesman Rajinder Rana, MLA from Sujanpur and Prem Kaushal, said latest reports had revealed that there was nothing concrete related to this project and the survey work had been completely stalled.

The Congress leaders said that the man who has been claiming that the railway link would become a reality in the coming years should elaborate on when the survey work would start and how much money had been released by the central government for the same.

They alleged that Thakur was misguiding people of Una and Hamirpur district and urged people not to be fooled by him.

Congress leaders once again raised the issue of allotment of land for the cricket stadium at Dharamshala. They asked Thakur to clarify in whose name was the land alloted –––Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association or Himachal Players Cricket Association.

top news
‘Caught by neck’: Priyanka after cops stop her from visiting activist home
‘Caught by neck’: Priyanka after cops stop her from visiting activist home
Severe cold wave grips North India, Haryana’s Hisar shivers at 0.2°C
Severe cold wave grips North India, Haryana’s Hisar shivers at 0.2°C
‘Keep critics close’: Kejriwal responds to BJP’s ‘chargesheet’ with couplet
‘Keep critics close’: Kejriwal responds to BJP’s ‘chargesheet’ with couplet
The BJP effect and the remaking of India
The BJP effect and the remaking of India
I’m a human, I also get irritated: Mary Kom lashes out after beating Nikhat
I’m a human, I also get irritated: Mary Kom lashes out after beating Nikhat
90 killed after bomb-laden vehicle explodes at Mogadishu checkpoint: Report
90 killed after bomb-laden vehicle explodes at Mogadishu checkpoint: Report
Ishant explains why Indian bowlers are performing better under Kohli
Ishant explains why Indian bowlers are performing better under Kohli
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities