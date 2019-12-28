Congress seeks clarification from Anurag Thakur on Una-Hamirpur railway link

cities

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 22:30 IST

Congress leaders of the district on Saturday asked the union minister of state for finances and corporate affairs, Anurag Thakur, the status of the Una-Hamirpur railway link construction work related to which Thakur had been making statements for last ten years.

Party spokesman Rajinder Rana, MLA from Sujanpur and Prem Kaushal, said latest reports had revealed that there was nothing concrete related to this project and the survey work had been completely stalled.

The Congress leaders said that the man who has been claiming that the railway link would become a reality in the coming years should elaborate on when the survey work would start and how much money had been released by the central government for the same.

They alleged that Thakur was misguiding people of Una and Hamirpur district and urged people not to be fooled by him.

Congress leaders once again raised the issue of allotment of land for the cricket stadium at Dharamshala. They asked Thakur to clarify in whose name was the land alloted –––Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association or Himachal Players Cricket Association.