Home / Cities / Constable from Navi Mumbai held for accepting bribe from resident

Constable from Navi Mumbai held for accepting bribe from resident

cities Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 00:30 IST
Raina Shine
Raina Shine
         

The Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked a Taloja constable for accepting a bribe of ₹9,000 from a 27-year-old Taloja resident.

According to the police, the constable identified as Vinodkumar Choudhary (35) had allegedly demanded from the resident ₹12,000, which was eventually brought down to ₹9,000.

“According to the complainant, Choudhary told him that his aunt would be booked for selling liquor during the lockdown and to avoid the same, he should pay up ₹6,000 per month. The demand was to pay for two months. On September 16, the complainant approached us. In his complaint, he has stated that they had not been selling liquor and yet the constable had been making false allegations and asking for bribe,” police inspector Sachin Kumbhar from Thane ACB said.

Choudhary was found accepting ₹9,000 outside Taloja police station. “We have registered a case and sent the report to Panvel court. We have sought permission from the court to conduct further procedure by arresting him and are awaiting orders,” Kumbhar said.

