Constitutional right to raise voice against govt’s anti-people decisions: Cong to HP govt

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 17:11 IST

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Kuldeep Rathore on Wednesday accused chief minster Jai Ram Thakur of trying to suppress the opposition and said it is everybody’s constitutional right to protest and raise voice against anti-people decisions of the government in a democracy.

He said the Congress will oppose every authoritarian decision of the state government.

In a statement issued here, Rathore also hit out at the CM over his statement regarding the decision of “hiking the bus fare by 25% with a heavy heart”. Rathore said the CM’s statement is a lie and if he was concerned about the people he would not have taken any such decision which will have a negative impact on the lives of people. “Truth is that the state government has not provided any financial relief to the people during the pandemic. The government and its leaders are misleading people with their statements,” he said.

Rathore said the state government has increased financial burden of the people by hiking the bus fare and electricity charges. “They are using government treasury for their own pleasure and comfort,” he added.

He said the state government has completely failed in preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Accusing the BJP of being busy in political gains, he said the Congress has provided every possible help to people during the pandemic and will continue to do so.